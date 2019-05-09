Military escalation in Syria is unacceptable, says EU representative

At least 108 civilians have been killed in Idlib since April 26, as the Syrian regime and its military allies intensified their bombardment, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

The recent military escalation in northwestern Syria in an "unacceptable violation of international law", EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday.

"WE CAN’T ACCEPT THIS SITUATION"

"The recent military escalation in Northwester Syria, with air attacks and artillery shelling targeting schools and hospitals, including with the use of barrel bombs, is an unacceptable violation of international law," Mogherini said in a statement. Mogherini said more than 150,000 civilians have been newly displaced and many have died, adding: "As always, women and children are disproportionately affected by this escalation."

She said EU supports the call for justice that comes from Syrians, adding: "We will never stop insisting on accountability for the perpetrators. We will keep on working to bring relief to the Syrian people."

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Syria’s northern Idlib province into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.