Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece’s new PM

Conservative politician Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as Greece’s new prime minister after storming to victory on a pledge to create jobs and lure investment to the crisis-hit nation.

GREECE'S NEW PRIME MINISTER

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace in the presence of President Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

Mitsotakis will meet former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Maximos Mansion for the ceremonial handover and is expected to announce the members of his Cabinet later on Monday. With 99.92 percent of the votes counted, Greece’s New Democracy won Sunday’s snap elections.

According to the Interior Ministry, New Democracy got 39.85 percent of votes and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, giving him an absolute majority to form a government of his own.

Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party came in second with 31.53 percent of votes and 86 seats. Movement for Change (KINAL) got 8.10 percent of votes with 22 seats, Communist KKE 5.30 percent of votes with 15 seats, Greek Solution 3.70 percent of votes with 10 seats and Mera25 secured 3.44 percent of votes with 9 seats.

The Neo-Nazi and anti-immigrant Chrysi Avgi (Golden Dawn) party received 2.95 percent of the votes, just under the 3 percent threshold needed to be represented in Parliament.