More than 44,000 virus cases confirmed in Netherlands

The country reported 14 new coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Netherlands on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the country’s toll to 5,694.

Confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 146, and the total infections now stand at 44,141, according to the latest data by National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

RESTRICTIONS WILL BE FURTHER EASED BETWEEN JUNE 15 AND SEPT. 1

"The figures are in line with the impression that the measures are working," the RIVM said in its daily update.

Earlier this month Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte outlined a four-month plan to phase out social restrictions.

The lifting of measures began on May 11, and will be expanded in stages through September.Elementary schools, hairdressers and libraries have reopened while restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and cultural institutions will conditionally resume operations from June 1.