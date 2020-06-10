Musk: Tesla to start volume production of Semi trucks

Elon Musk said most of the other work will probably take place in other states.

Tesla Inc’s chief executive Elon Musk said that it is time to bring its Semi commercial truck to “volume production”, as the US electric vehicle maker ramps up vehicle production after a brief virus-related shutdown.

HE DID NOT SPECIFY A TIMEFRAME

“Production of the battery and powertrain will take place at Giga Nevada,” Musk said in an email seen by Reuters.

Musk did not specify a timeframe for the production.