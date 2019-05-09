N. Cyprus PM submits government's resignation

Prime Minister Tufan Erhurman had announced that he will submit the government's resignation on Thursday.

The coalition government in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) collapsed after the People's Party (HP) announced its withdrawal on Wednesday.

COALITION DECISION

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, who is HP leader as well, announced his party's decision to withdraw from the coalition on Wednesday, according to Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK). At a news conference, Özersay said the party members will decide on whether they will continue as an opposition party or make negotiations to form a government. He said the reason behind their withdrawal was the property rentals of the ministry of finance and "confidence crisis". Özersay added he does not exclude the possibility of snap elections.

Earlier Wednesday, Minister of Finance Serdar Denktaş had resigned from his post. Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman also announced that he will submit government's resignation on Thursday.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded. The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the UK ended in 2017 in Switzerland.