N. Korea's Kim orders stronger strike power

Kim ordered its military to boost its strike capability as he directed another missile firing.

News of the call for “full combat posture” by Kim Jong Un follows a US announcement that it had seized a large North Korean cargo ship for carrying an illegal shipment of coal.

"FOR THE SECURITY OF THE COUNTRY"

The increased tensions come amid a gridlock in dialogue after the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed over US demands for Pyongyang’s nuclear disarmament and Kim’s demands for relief from sanctions.

“Kim stressed the need to further increase the capability of the defense units in the forefront area and on the western front to carry out combat tasks and keep full combat posture to cope with any emergency,” KCNA news agency reported. He noted “genuine peace and security of the country are guaranteed only by the strong physical force capable of defending its sovereignty,” KCNA said, adding he “set forth important tasks for further increasing the strike ability.”





The test of two short-range missiles on Thursday and the firing of a series of projectiles on Saturday were the first missile launches by the North since November 2017 when the North shot an intercontinental ballistic missile.