NASA orders employees to work from due to outbreak

"Mission-essential personnel will continue to be granted access onsite," an official statement said.

NASA on Wednesday asked its employees to work from home after two tested positive for coronavirus.

TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE

"This evening, NASA leadership has decided to elevate all centers and facilities to Stage 3 of NASA’s Response Framework. Effective immediately, all employees and contractors will move to mandatory telework until further notice," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

The expected decision came shortly after Ames Research Center in California and Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama were designated as Stage 3 when two employees at the said facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

The last stage of NASA's Response Framework is Stage 4. A facility on Stage 4 will be shut down with few exceptional cases and all travels will be suspended.