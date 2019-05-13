NATO secretary calls all parties to end conflict in Libya

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame at NATO headquarters on Monday for talks on the security situation in Libya.

THE POLITICAL PROCESS SHOULD BEGIN

Jens Stoltenberg and Ghassan Salame emphasized the need to initiate a political process to bring an end to the internal conflict. Stressing that the conflict would not be resolved militarily, Stoltenberg added that the current situation only increased the suffering of the Libyan people and put civilian lives at risk.

In a statement he called on all parties in Libya and the international community to support the UN-led process, emphasizing that NATO was prepared to support Libya in the reconstruction of its security institutions. For his part, Salame expressed support for the UN's efforts in Libya.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power. Since then, the oil-rich country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN recognition.