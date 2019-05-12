Netanyahu asks for more time to form government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask Israel’s president for more time to form a new government, a spokesman said on Saturday.

In office for a decade, Netanyahu won a record fifth term in an April 9 parliamentary election, largely seen as a de-facto referendum on his leadership as he faces possible indictment in three corruption cases. He denies the charges.

HE HAS 28-DAY PERIOD

Netanyahu is negotiating terms with nearly all the right-wing, nationalist and religious parties that form his outgoing government. No party in Israel has ever won an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset, making coalition governments the norm with political negotiations often dragging on.

In accordance with Israeli law, Netanyahu received an initial 28-day period to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. The initial period ends on Wednesday. His final deadline, if granted the delay, would be May 29.

A spokesman for Netanyahu cited a heavy schedule that included Jewish holidays, national memorial days and a surge of deadly fighting with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip last week as some of the reasons for seeking the delay.

Netanyahu’s desired coalition would also be less likely to pressure him to step down if he is eventually indicted for corruption. The prime minister is under no legal obligation to resign if charges are brought against him. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and has said he plans to serve Israel for many more years. He can also argue at a pre-trial hearing whose date has not been set yet, against the formal filing of bribery and fraud charges against him.