Netanyahu decides the city that will be named after Trump

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he wishes to name a city in Israel after US President Donald Trump.

According to Israel’s Jerusalem Post, Israeli government has found a location for the establishment of a new community in the Golan Heights that will be named after US President Donald Trump.

TO APPRECIATE TRUMP'S DECISION

“We very much appreciate this historic decision by President Trump, just as we greatly appreciate his historic decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the outset of Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting.

The prime minister, who said last month that a community in the Golan Heights would be named after Trump as a sign of appreciation for his decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the strategic heights, said that he will bring the name to the cabinet for its approval when the community is established.