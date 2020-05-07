Netherlands to reopen restaurants, museums

Dutch Prime Minister announced that restaurants, museums, and cafes will reopen with restrictions on June 1.

The Dutch prime minister announced Wednesday the Netherlands will ease restrictions concerning the coronavirus step by step until Sept. 1.

WEARING MASKS WILL BE COMPULSORY

Mark Rutte said hairdressers will restart operations May 11. Libraries will also open on the same date.

And wearing masks will be compulsory on public transportation from June 1.

As of Wednesday, the country reported 41,518 coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 5,521.