New York Times lists name of coronavirus victims

"Instead of photographs or graphics that normally appear on the front page, there is just a list: a long, solemn list of people whose lives were lost to the coronavirus pandemic." the paper said.

As the coronavirus death toll nears 100,000 across US, The New York Times printed the name of people who have died from the virus, covering its entire Sunday front page.

"NONE WERE MERE NUMBERS"

The names from around the country fill six columns under the headline "US Deaths Near 100,000, an Incalculable Loss," with a subheadline reading: "They Were Not Simply Names on a List. They Were Us."





The page design is a rare move to bring attention to the loss caused by the pandemic.

Along with the names, there will be a brief description of the victim taken from their obituary. "Angeline Michalopulos, 92 : was never afraid to sing or dance.", Lila Fenwick, 87: was "the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Law." paper said.



There are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 98,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the US, according to Johns Hopkins’ tracking information.