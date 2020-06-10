New York to rename streets to honor Black Lives Matter

The city will paint its roadways and rename streets in each borough to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, NYC Mayor announced Tuesday.

New York City will rename streets in the five boroughs "Black Lives Matter," said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday.

De Blasio said the city will also paint roadways to honor the movement as the US grapples with protests centered on police brutality against the black community.

"BLACK LIVES MATTER" WILL ALSO BE PAINTED ON THE STREETS

"A proposal put on the table was to name streets in each borough and to paint the words on the streets of this city. In each borough, at a crucial location," said the mayor, adding the first location will be near City Hall. "What will be clear ... is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that Black Lives Matter," said de Blasio.

His announcement came days after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered “Black Lives Matter” painted on 16th Street NW to send a message to US President Donald Trump on Friday, following days of tensions regarding the president's demand that authorities "dominate" streets amid mass protests.

The street runs to Lafayette Park adjacent to the White House complex.