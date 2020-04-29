New York's coronavirus cases decrease

The city governor said on Wednesday that the total hospitalization rate is down a tick, which is good news.

The number of hospitalizations has declined again in the US state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

"The total hospitalization rate is down a tick, which is good news," Cuomo told reporters at a daily news conference but he said the state reported another 335 deaths from the virus Monday.

"THE NUMBERS ARE COMING DOWN"

He said the number of intubations is also down. "The number of COVID hospitalizations per day, these are new people who are newly diagnosed with coronavirus. It’s under 1,000, which is good news," said Cuomo. "After all of this, we still have 900 new infections yesterday, on a three day rolling average."





"But, overall you see the numbers coming down, so that’s good news," he added.

The state reported nearly 23,000 deaths and 295,000 cases, according to running tally by Johns Hopkins University. In all, the US reported more than 1 million infections and nearly 58,000 deaths.