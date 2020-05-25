New Zealand's PM caught earthquake during live interview

Monday's magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington, according to the official sources.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was unflustered by an earthquake that struck the capital Wellington on Monday while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the programme.

Ardern was speaking on a live TV interview at the time from the parliament building, called the Beehive.

THE VIDEO WAS SOON VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan...,” she told the host of the show Ryan Bridge, as she, the camera and other things around her shook. “Quite a decent shake here...if you see things moving behind me. The Beehive moves a little more than most,” she said.

New Zealand's PM caught earthquake during live interview WATCH

Ardern assured the host that she was safe and the interview resumed.

Ardern, who became prime minister in 2017, is hugely popular in New Zealand for her handling of several crises - a mass shooting in Christchurch last year, a volcanic eruption in December and the recent coronavirus pandemic.