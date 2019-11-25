North Korea launches drill fire at Seoul border

According to the local sources, the North Korean leader asked his soldiers to set up a well-knit system to ensure full readiness for carrying out a combat mission at any moment.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday ordered a firing drill on the western frontier bordering South Korea, state media reported triggering criticism from Seoul.

KIM ORDERED FIRE

During his inspection of a front-line military unit on Changrin island north of the western sea border with South Korea, Kim set the target for firing drills.

Kim identified target for "Gun 2 of the coastal artillery company on combat duty and gave an order to fire," Pyongyang-based Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The site of drill fire lies just north of the Northern Limit Line -- a de facto maritime border with South Korea -- which saw bloody naval skirmishes between the two Koreas in the past.

Triggering regret from South Korea, Seoul termed the firing drills as a "violation of a military agreement the two Koreas signed in September last year to avoid activities that increase tensions near the border," Yonhap news agency reported.