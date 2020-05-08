Number of ICU patients declines in Turkey

Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca announced that 4,782 patients were recovered, in the past 24 hours.

Turkey has continued to report declines in the death toll and number of patients at intensive care units, while the country's registered recoveries reached 82,984 on Thursday.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 3,641

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said soon the number of tests in the country will reach 1.5 million, adding that the number of coronavirus cases, compared to Wednesday, has dropped as well.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,641 as Turkey saw 57 more deaths, while 4,782 recovered in the past 24 hours, Koca said on Twitter.

The country recorded 1,977 new cases, bringing the tally to 133,721, he noted, citing Health Ministry data.

Also, over 30,395 additional tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours, and the total number of tests so far surpassed 1.26 million, added the minister.