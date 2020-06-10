Number of patients in ICU drop in France

The number of hospitalizations also declined, coming in at 11,961, a drop by 354 patients on the day before.

Novel coronavirus patients in France under intensive care fell below the 1,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak. The latest statistics were reported by France's Ministry of Health.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 29,296

Intensive care cases on Tuesday fell to 955, down by 69 patients since Monday.

A total of 53 daily deaths were registered as well, dropping by two since the previous day. The total number of fatalities to date in hospitals was 18,912 and 10,350 in nursing homes.

The overall death toll stands at 29,296 with cases of infection rising slightly by 403 to 154,591.