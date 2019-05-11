Oman to reopen embassy in Baghdad

The statement, however, did not give an exact date for reopening the embassy.

Oman will reopen its embassy in Iraq, according to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

A ministry statement said Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim has received a message from his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in which he said the Gulf state was planning to reopen its diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

“Iraq sees this step reflecting keenness of our brothers in Oman to deepen the brotherly relations between the two countries,” the ministry said.

It added that the move would also contribute to bolstering joint Arab action. There was no comment from Omani authorities on the report. Relations between Baghdad and Muscat have improved in recent years.