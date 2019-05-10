Opposition MPs flee to the foreign embassies in Venezuela

After facing arrest for supporting coup attempt against President Maduro, Guaido's lawmakers fled to the residences of foreign ambassadors.

Four Venezuelan opposition lawmakers facing arrest for supporting last week’s failed coup attempt against President Nicolas Maduro have taken refuge in ambassadors’ residences or embassies in the capital following a government crackdown.

VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION PARLIAMENTARIANS FLEE FROM CRACKDOWN

Americo De Grazia, who reportedly entered the Italian embassy in Caracas on Thursday, is among several opposition lawmakers who have been charged with treason, conspiracy and civil rebellion and stripped of their parliamentary immunity for supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido’s bid to incite an uprising against the government.

“I thank Italy for the welcome,” De Grazia said on Twitter. Earlier in the day, Richard Blanco fled to the residence of Argentina’s ambassador. Another lawmaker, Marianela Magallanes, fled to the Italian ambassador’s residence Wednesday.

Leopoldo Lopez, the leader of the Popular Will party, who is also accused of being part of the coup attempt, fled to the Chilean Embassy and later to the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas at the end of April.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions escalated when Guaido, who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly, declared himself acting president on Jan. 23, a move which was supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. Russia, Turkey, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have thrown their weight behind Maduro.