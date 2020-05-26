Over 6.5 million coronavirus tests conducted in Wuhan

Official sources said that authorities conducted coronavirus tests on over half city's population.

Chinese authorities in Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus first emerged, have tested more than half of the city’s population for coronavirus in the last 10 days, local media reported Monday.

6.5 MILLIONS TESTS WERE CONDUCTED IN 9 DAYS

Citing health authorities, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that over 6.5 million tests were conducted to screen for coronavirus infections in the city, with a population of around 11 million.

The tests were conducted between May 14 and 23.