Oxford team begins human trials of the vaccine in Kenya

The Oxford trial involves one of around a dozen experimental coronavirus vaccines in the early stages of human testing.

Researchers at Oxford University have begun testing their potential vaccine against coronavirus on a small group of human volunteers.

According to the sources, Oxford team hope to expand the tests soon after getting positive results from the initial trial.

"Oxford University initiated trials of the coronavirus vaccine on April 23, 2020 and plans to vaccinate 800 volunteers in the UK over the next month," the Oxford Vaccine Group said.

"If the trial is successful in the UK, then the Oxford team will approach scientists in the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and will approach the Government of Kenya for permission to evaluate in Kenya," it added in an update.

