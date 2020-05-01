Oxford's vaccine may work in June

Oxford said the first results of coronavirus vaccine trials could by ready as early as mid-June, as the institution announced a new partnership with AstraZeneca.

The chief executive of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it will know by June or July whether a coronavirus vaccine it is working on with the University of Oxford will be effective or not.

"THIS PARTNERSHIP IS A MAJOR FORCE IN STRUGGLE AGAINST PANDEMIC"

“By June, July we will already have a very good idea of the direction of travel in terms of its potential efficacy,” CEO Pascal Soriot told BBC radio on Thursday.

“We’ll continue working with the Oxford Vaccine Unit to bring it to patients and to regulatory authorities first of all as soon as possible,” he added.

John Bell, the Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, described the partnership as a “major force in the struggle against pandemics” for the foreseeable future.

Human trials of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 began in Oxford, England, on April 23, following successful tests on rhesus macaque monkeys in the US in late March.