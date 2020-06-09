Pakistan records 105 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the official statistics, Pakistan has conducted 730,453 tests across the country to date.

Pakistan on Tuesday reported the highest daily spike ever in deaths from the novel coronavirus, reporting 105 fatalities over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

With the latest surge, the death toll in the country reached 2,172. The previous highest daily tally was 97.

MORE THAN 35,000 HAVE BEEN RECOVERED

With 4,646 new cases over the last day, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 108,316 in Pakistan, already surpassing China and Saudi Arabia to land the country at the 15th spot in terms of cases, the data showed. Some 35,100 patients have recovered so far.

Health experts see the ever-increasing coronavirus cases as a result of the lifting of a prolonged lockdown late last month, warning that the country's already weak health system might crash soon if the tally continues to surge at the current pace.