Pakistan records 6,604 new virus cases

With the latest surge, the death toll from coronavirus in the country has reached 3,382.

Pakistan on Saturday reported 153 new deaths due to the coronavirus, breaking its previous record of the highest single-day fatalities ever from the novel virus, the Health Ministry said.

Some 136 coronavirus patients had lost their battle for life last Wednesday.

1,042,787 TESTS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED SO FAR

Another 6,604 people were infected by the virus over the past 24 hours across the country, raising the tally to 171,666, the data shows. Some 63,504 patients have recovered.

The country has recorded over 90,000 coronavirus cases this month alone.

The rise in fatalities and new infection followed the imposition of "smart lockdown" in scores of hotspots in some 20 big cities on Friday in an attempt to mitigate the pandemic. The new restriction will run through until July 2.

According to the official statistics, Pakistan has so far conducted 1,042,787 tests across the country.