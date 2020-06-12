Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surpass 125,000

Some 809,169 people have so far been tested in the country of over 200 million people, with almost 28,344 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan on Friday recorded more than 6,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak, according to official statistics on Friday.

With 6,397 new cases, Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 125,933, already surpassing China and Saudi Arabia, putting the country at number 15 worldwide in terms of cases, the data shows.

40,247 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

Another 107 patients lost their lives due to coronavirus across the country, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to 2,463, while 40,247 patients have successfully recovered and discharged from the hospitals, according to the Health Ministry.

The northeastern Punjab, which accounts for more than half of the country’s population, is the worst-hit area in Pakistan with more than 47,382 cases, followed by the southern Sindh province with 46,828 cases.