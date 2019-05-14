Palestinian artists urge Madonna to cancel performance in Israel

Palestinian artists called on Eurovision Song Contestants to boycott the international music competition that Israel is hosting.

A Palestinian group used a video clip one of Madonna’s songs Monday to urge the the superstar to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel later this week.

“MADONNA DON’T GO”

The Facebook video recorded by London Palestinian Action to the melody of Madonna’s 1986 song, Papa Don’t Preach, repeatedly asks the American entertainer to “boycott apartheid.”

Madonna is expected to perform at the controversial singing contest Saturday. She will lead a delegation of 135 people, including 40 members of a choir headed by rapper Quabo, 25 dancers and dozens of professionals who are in charge of choreography, stage, lighting and video art, according to Israel media. The 64th Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Expo Tel Aviv (International Convention Center) throughout the week with the grand finale May 18.

The London Palestinian Action is part of Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality, according to a dedicated web site.

It “upholds the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity.” “Inspired by conscientious artists who shunned Sun City in apartheid South Africa in the 1980s, Palestinian artists and cultural organizations have called for nonviolent pressure in the form of boycotts on Israel until it complies with its obligations under international law.”

The group’s website says Israel effectively declared itself an apartheid state by adopting the ‘Jewish Nation-State Law.’ “Palestinian citizens are now constitutionally denied equal rights. Holding Eurovision 2019 in Israel whitewashes apartheid.”