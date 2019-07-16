Palestinian man dies in Israeli prison

Over 5,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to Palestinian official figures.

A Palestinian detainee held in Israel died on Tuesday due to medical negligence, according to a local NGO.

"Nassar Taqataqa, 31, died in the Israeli prison of Nitzan after he was held in solitary confinement," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement. Taqtaqa was detained a month ago in an Israeli raid on his family home in the town of Beit Fajjar near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

THE CAUSE OF DEATH REMAINS UNCLEAR

According to the NGO, Taqatqa was being interrogated when he was declared dead. Taqatqa's family said that he did not suffer any medical or health problems.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the detainee's death.

Around 220 Palestinian detainees are estimated to have died in Israeli prisons since 1967, some of whom had passed away shortly after being released from detention.