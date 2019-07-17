Palestinians protest Israeli gov’t’s violations against prisoners

Israeli security forces clash with Palestinian students from Birzeit University, who protest Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners next to Beit El checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah on July 17, 2019.

A PRISONER HAD DIED

Palestinian detainee Nassar Taqatqa held in Israel died on Tuesday due to medical negligence, according to a local NGO.

"Nassar Taqatqa, 31, died in the Israeli prison of Nitzan after he was held in solitary confinement," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Taqatqa was detained a month ago in an Israeli raid on his family home in the town of Beit Fajjar near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.