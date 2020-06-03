Paris protests over Adama Traore's death turn violent

The death of Adama Traoré, 24, has been likened to the killing of George Floyd in the US.

French police fired tear gas early on Wednesday to disperse protesters marking the 2016 death of a black man in a police operation that some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

IN LINE WITH "BLACK LIVES MATTER" MOVEMENT

Police use tear gas after some of the protesters started fires and set up barricades around the Avenue de Clichy in northern Paris, which was littered with rubbish and broken glass.

French police fire tear gas at protest WATCH

Thousands of people assembled earlier for a demonstration in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation.

The demonstration had drawn attention on social media of people supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement and those backing US protests in response to the May 25 killing in Minneapolis of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes.

Traore’s family blamed excessive force during his arrest, when he was pinned down by three gendarmes. Successive pathology reports have reached conflicting conclusions over whether his death two hours later resulted from asphyxiation or other factors including pre-existing conditions.