Parliament member dies from coronavirus in Iran

Fatemeh Rahbar – one of the scores of public officials in Iran infected by the virus – had been in intensive care since Thursday

An Iranian lawmaker has died of the novel coronavirus, local media reported on Saturday.

PARLIAMENT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY

Fatemeh Rahbar, a member of the Islamic Coalition Party, had been in intensive care since Thursday, according to the semiofficial Tesnim Agency.

Iranian authorities have confirmed 4,747 cases across the country – including a vice president, 23 members of parliament, and the deputy health minister – and 124 people have died due to the virus.

Iranian officials are currently barred from traveling abroad, and the country’s parliament has been suspended indefinitely.