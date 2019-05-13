Pendarovski sworn in as N.Macedonia's President

Stevo Pendarovski was sworn in as N.Macedonia's new president in an inauguration ceremony in Skopje on Sunday in the presence of senior government officials, including outgoing president Gjorge Ivanov

"EVERYONE'S PRESIDENT"

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony, Pendarovski said his country will remain fully committed to Euro-Atlantic integration. Pendarovski, who is a supporter of North Macedonia's name change deal with Greece, said that he will be "everyone's president."

Election on May 5 was the sixth presidential election in the country's modern history, but the first since it made a momentous name change.

Last June, the country agreed to change its name in line with a deal under which Greece dropped its objection to North Macedonia joining NATO and the EU.

Since Macedonia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, the nation has had four presidents. Under the Constitution, a president can be elected for a maximum of two times.