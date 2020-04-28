Pentagon confirms videos showing UFOs

The Pentagon released three videos that show US Navy pilots encountering what appears to be unidentified flying objects.

Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing UFOs that had previously been released by a private company.

One of the videos shows an incident from 2004, and the other two were recorded in January 2015.

UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS MOVING RAPIDLY THROUGH THE AIR

The videos show what appear to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras. They became public after unauthorized leaks in 2007 and 2017, and the Navy previously verified their authenticity.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.” Pentagon said.

According to the New York Times, the 2004 incident occurred about 100 miles out in the Pacific, which first reported on the video in 2017. Two fighter pilots on a routine training mission were dispatched to investigate unidentified aircraft that a Navy cruiser had been tracking for weeks.

The two other videos of incidents in 2015 include footage of objects moving rapidly through the air. In one, an object is seen racing through the sky and begins rotating in midair.