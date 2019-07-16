Pentagon postpones S-400 briefing for the second time

The planned briefing was supposed to take place earlier on Tuesday with senior leaders on the Pentagon’s response to the parts of the Russian made S-400 being delivered to Turkey.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday it had indefinitely postponed the press briefing on Turkey accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defence system.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had told Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that his nation buying Russian missile systems does not mean a change of the country's strategic orientation.

TRUMP'S ORDERS

Journalist Paul McLeary, known for his expertise on national security issues has criticized the postponed meeting. “Incredible. For the second time, the Pentagon scheduled a briefing about Turkey and the S-400, and 30 minutes later canceled it. Things are not well.” he said.



According to the White House sources, US President Donald Trump has ordered Pentagon “not to hold press meeting over Russian S-400 shipment.”