PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Turkish Defense Ministry said they were located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.
27.05.2020 - 15:15

Turkish forces neutralized 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"COUNTER-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE WITHOUT LETUP"

Five terrorists were neutralized in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, five more terrorists were "-neutralized in Asos region.

The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.