PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Turkish Defense Ministry said they were located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Turkish forces neutralized 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"COUNTER-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE WITHOUT LETUP"

Five terrorists were neutralized in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, five more terrorists were "-neutralized in Asos region.

The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.