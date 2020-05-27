PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq
Turkish Defense Ministry said they were located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.
27.05.2020 - 15:15
Turkish forces neutralized 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"COUNTER-TERROR OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE WITHOUT LETUP"
Five terrorists were neutralized in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.
In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, five more terrorists were "-neutralized in Asos region.
The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.
