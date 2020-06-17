Police fire tear gas at medics during protesters in France

Tens of thousands of doctors, nurses and healthcare aides hit the streets across France to demand the government keep its promises for overhauling the hospital system.

Demonstrations in Paris turned violent on Tuesday when healthcare workers ended their hours-long protest at Invalides, where a large group of protesters set furniture and cars on fire with police responding with tear gas.

Protestors in turn pelted security forces with improvised projectiles, chanting slogans against the police.

PROTESTERS REMINDED MACRON ABOUT MEASURE HE PROMISED

More than 220 protests were planned for Tuesday across the country by nurses, doctors, caregivers and hospital personnel protesting to remind President Emmanuel Macron about some measures he promised in a program known as the Segur de la Sante, unveiled in late May promising to equip the healthcare sector with improved working conditions, pay and equipment.

In Paris, the crowd, comprised of an assortment of trade unions, came together in the afternoon to march from the Ministry of Health, towards the National Assembly and Invalides.

A few hours in, the situation began to deteriorate as the protesters arrived on the Invalides esplanade, where a few hundred people, dressed head-to-toe in black, set fire to vehicles and street furniture and proceeded to throw projectiles at law enforcement, all the while shouting: "Everybody hates the police."





Police fired tear gas on the crowd to quell the violence, which came under control several hours later.

The events came in the aftermath of France's months-long battle against the novel coronavirus. Since the start of the outbreak, the virus has killed 29,547 in the country with cases standing at 157,716.