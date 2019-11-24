Police forces kill three in southern Iraq protests

According to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 336 Iraqis have been killed and around 15,000 have been injured since the protests began on Oct. 1.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya late on Saturday, killing at least three people, police and medical sources said.

POLICE USE LIVE BULLETS

Protesters had gathered on three key bridges in the city, and security forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse them, the sources said.

More than 50 others were wounded, mainly by live bullets and tear gas canisters, in clashes in the city, sources added.