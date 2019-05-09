Police killed 4 inmates in Myanmar

Police in Myanmar shot down at least four inmates and injured several others during a prison riot late Wednesday, an official said on Thursday.

The riot broke out at a prison in Shwebo town of Sagaing region as the prisoners, mostly those who are serving their sentences under the anti-a law, called for the equality in presidential pardons.

FOUR DEAD

More than 23,000 inmates have been released in three pardons by Myanmar President Win Myint to mark the traditional new year which starts on April 17. Most of those released were serving sentences on convictions related to illicit drugs while only about 30 political prisoners were released in the three rounds of presidential pardons.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, an official from Chief Minister’s Office in Sagaing Region confirmed the casualties, saying police fired shots to disperse the inmates. Senior government officials including Chief Minister Myint Naing have been meeting with inmates on Thursday upon their requests, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. “Inmates complained that recent presidential pardons are unfair as they were missed, while several convicts who got the same sentence under the same charges were released,” he said.

According to local media reports, similar riots also broke out in two more prisons since more than 6,000 inmates were released under the third round of presidential pardons on Tuesday. However, no casualties were reported in the incidents.