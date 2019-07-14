Power is starting to come back in parts of Manhattan

Energy company Con Edison said more than 73,000 homes and businesses lost power in Manhattan, the most densely populated of the city's five boroughs.

A wide swath of c’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness Saturday after a transformer explosion knocked out power to subways, stores and Broadway theaters, but the city’s main utility said it had restored most power within hours.

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AFFECTED

No deaths or injuries were reported due to the blackout, which officials said began at 6:47 p.m. EDT (2247 GMT), and darkened a stretch of the city from West 42nd Street to West 72nd Street. The outage occurred 42 years to the day from a major 1970s blackout that sparked looting and rioting in the United States’ most populous city.

“I just flew over the city and most of the lights are back on, that’s clear. Not all of the lights are back on, that’s also clear,” New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference about five hours after the outage began. “It is chaotic now on the West Side, certainly.”





By midnight, power had been restored to most of the customers who had lost it, said John McAvoy, chief executive of utility Con Edison [CENY.UL]. More than 73,000 homes and businesses lost power, officials said. The cause of the outage was unclear, McAvoy said, adding, “it does not appear related to excessive load.”

A Reuters witness reported hearing an explosion on the Upper West Side around 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), and a city Fire Department spokesman said firefighters were on the scene of a transformer fire.