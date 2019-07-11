Power plant fire injured eight people in Moscow

According to the report, Fire stretches out over 200 sq meters and produces a column of fire towering 50 meters high.

Eight people have been injured in a fire at a gas-fired power station near Moscow, Russian officials said on Thursday.

EIGHT INJURED

The fire in the city of Mytishchi, some 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from Moscow, spread out over a territory of 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) and produced a column of fire towering 50 m (164 ft) high, said a statement by the Russia Emergency Ministry.

The ministry also warned the fire could spread. Initial reports said an explosion at the station caused the fire.