Prime Minister Mahathir to stay as Malaysia's premier

Mahathir Mohamad said that he will not see out a full term and will step aside after fixing problems his Pakatan Harapan coalition claims it inherited after forming the government exactly a year ago.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has hinted at maximum stay of three years in office, said a media report Thursday, on the first anniversary of the coalition government in the country.

According to Singapore-based Straits Times, Mahathir told foreign media that he does not seek a full term and that he will “step aside after fixing problems of coalition”. Mahathir is running a coalition government of Malaysian United Indigenous Party and Anwar Ibrahim-led People's Justice Party. Prior to the last year’s election, the coalition had agreed that Mahathir would hand over reins to Anwar, but no timeframe was given.

When reporters asked whether incumbent premier meant that he will be in office for two years in power or from now, Mahathir replied: "I don't know whether it is three years or two years, but I am an interim prime minister". "We will make most of the corrections within a period of two years and after that I think the others will have less problems to face," he added. He listed corruption as one of the main issues his administration dealt in last 12 months. “So now I think it is the economy that [we] will focus on this year,” the prime minister said.