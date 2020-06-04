Prince Charles says he was lucky beating coronavirus

He cited past epidemics including SARS and Ebola, adding that such disasters were "related to the loss of biodiversity."

In an exclusive interview, Charles, Prince of Wales, said on Thursday that the world could face more pandemics if humans did not fix their relationship with the planet.

"The more we erode the natural world, the more we destroy what's called biodiversity," the heir to the British throne told Sky News, adding: "The more we expose ourselves to this kind of danger."

"WE HAVE TO FIX OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH NATURE"

"No self-respecting doctor would ever have let the situation, if the planet is a patient, reach this stage before making an intervention," he said. "I think we're slightly paying the price as a result." Prince Charles contracted coronavirus himself, and said he was "lucky" and had "got away with it quite lightly."





"It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod if you see what I mean. Whatever I can do behind the scenes sometimes," he said. "But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."





He added that to prevent others from suffering from such disasters, he sought to promote an "understanding what we have to do in relationship to the natural world."