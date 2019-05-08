Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their baby to the world

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son to the world on Wednesday, saying the arrival of their “little bundle of joy” was magic.

Tightly cradling his son, wrapped in a white shawl and wearing a hat, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George’s Hall in Windsor castle where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago.

"HE'S JUST BEEN THE DREAM"

“It’s magic - it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy,” said a beaming Meghan, wearing a white sleeveless coat dress, when asked how she was finding being a new mother.

She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne who has not yet been publicly named, was calm, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well. “He’s just been the dream,” she said, prompting Harry to quip: “I don’t know who he gets that from”.





The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg), but few other details have been given about the birth.

“It’s great, parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.