Prince of UAE found dead in his apartment in London

The Crown Prince and second son of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has died aged 39.

Khalid Al Qasimi, the fashion designer, was the crown prince and second son of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Funeral prayers were held on Wednesday morning in the UAE, where three days of national mourning have been declared.

QASIMI WERE SHOWN AT LONDON FASHION WEEK

His father, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has ruled Sharjah since 1972. He expressed his sorrow in an Instagram post, saying his son was "in the care of God".





"POLICE FOUND CLASS A DRUGS IN THE CRIME SCENE"

According to The Sun, Arab prince has been found dead in his London home amid claims of a drug-sex party. An ambulance called police who are said to have found a quantity of Class A drugs.

A source said: “There had apparently been a party where some guests were taking drugs and having sex. It is suspected that Sheik Khalid may have died suddenly as a result of taking drugs. As well as the police inquiry, an urgent internal probe has been ordered and staff have been ordered to keep quiet.”