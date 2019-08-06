Prince Salman and Lohan’s bizarre rapprochement
The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman and Lindsay Lohan are getting closer to each other.
06.08.2019 - 13:17
According to some media agents, there is a strange relationship between Prince Salman and Lohan.
THEY MET A YEAR AGO
The two met a year ago at Formula One Grand Prix race and have been forming a friendship since then.
GENEROUS PRİNCE
İt is said that the Prince has been flying the actress around in his jets and has even given her a credit card.
But a representative for Lohan has denied those claims and only confirmed that the pair had met last year.
