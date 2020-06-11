Protesters behead Christopher Columbus statue

Two Christopher Columbus statues in different cities were vandalized overnight as calls mount for the contentious monuments to be taken down.

In Boston, the head of a statue of Columbus in the city’s was removed overnight on Tuesday, and pieces of it were found nearby, Sgt. Detective John Boyle of the Boston police said.

PROTESTERS HAVE LONG OBJECTED TO HONORING COLUMBUS

A group of protesters pulled down a statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, the latest US monument to be torn down amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequalities.

The 10-foot bronze statue was pulled from its granite base by several dozen people led by a Minnesota-based Native American activist outside the state Capitol, documented by news photographers and television camera operators.

Native American activists have long objected to honoring Columbus, saying that his expeditions to the Americas led to the colonization and genocide of their ancestors.

