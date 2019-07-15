Protesters clash with police after Bastille Day parade

A French police source and a court source said some 152 protesters and their leaders had been detained.

Hundereds of Yellow Vests protesters clashed with police on Paris' Champs-Elysees after the military parade celebrating France's Bastille Day on Sunday.

POLICE FIRED TEAR GAS

Bastille Day celebrations in Paris have been marred by clashes between police and protesters.

French police fired tear gas to disperse protesters from the Champs Elysees avenue, few hours after President Emmanuel Macron had presided over the Bastille Day military parade.

Looting in Paris during Bastille Day protests WATCH

Protesters smashed store windows and set fires around the city. Rioters also looted and torched shops.

PROTESTER USED FIREWORKS

In Grigny province of Paris, protesters used molotov cocktails, powerful fireworks against police forces.

Protesters used fireworks WATCH

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, in total, 152 people were taken in for questioning ahead of or during the parade.