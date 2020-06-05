Protesters continue rocking US cities

Several cities, including capital DC and Los Angeles, lift curfews put in place

Protests continued over George Floyd’s death for a 10th consecutive day Thursday as mostly peaceful demonstrations were held in several US cities.

In the nation’s capital Washington, DC, hundreds of people gathered at Lafayette Park across from the White House for a seventh day.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE GATHERED IN NEW YORK

The focal point of the protests was free of any military presence and protestors were separated by a tall metal fence erected days ago.

Protestors chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.”

Several cities, including Washington, DC and Los Angeles, lifted curfews put in place following looting and arsons that angered local leaders.

Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City after a memorial that commemorated Floyd. Mass gatherings also took place in Atlanta, Georgia, Los Angeles, California and Portland, Oregon, among others.

Hundreds of mourners on Thursday attended the first of several memorials at North Central University in Minneapolis.

The event was attended by Floyd's family and Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the family, as well as celebrity guests.