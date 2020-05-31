Protesters lynch shop owner in US' Dallas

Video shows looters beat Dallas shop owner with skateboards and stoned him with medium-sized rocks.

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major US cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of George Floyd shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck.

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated after four nights of arson, looting and vandalism in parts of Minneapolis, the state’s largest city.

SHOCKING MOMENT LOOTERS HURL ROCKS AT SHOP OWNER

Curfews were imposed in several major cities rocked by civil disturbances in recent days, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Cincinnati, Portland, Oregon, and Louisville, Kentucky. Protests also flared on Saturday in Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Cleveland.

Buildings were seen vandalized and mass looting broke out across the country.

Graphic video from protests in Dallas went viral on Saturday night showed a mob of people brutally beating a shop owner.

Protesters lynch shop owner in US' Dallas WATCH

Some kicked him and hit him with skateboards, and when the crowd dispersed the man lay still on the ground, face-down in puddles of his own blood.

According to the local sources, the shop owner attempted to defend his store from looters with a sword.

The man was said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.