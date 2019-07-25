Puerto Rico governor to quit office over protests

Ricardo Rossello on Wednesday said he will step down on Aug. 2 over protesters' demand.

Puerto Rico's governor has announced his resignation over a political scandal after almost two weeks of mass protests on the island.

"I'VE RECEIVED THEM WITH HUMILITY"

Ricardo Rossello said late Wednesday that he will step down on Aug. 2, following a demand by protesters after the leak last week of offensive private chat messages between Rossello and his inner circle.

"The demands have been overwhelming and I’ve received them with the highest degree of humility," Rosello said on social media while a crowd of demonstrators was waiting outside the governor’s mansion in Old San Juan. He said Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez would replace him.

After touting the main achievements during his term, Rossello also thanked Puerto Ricans for giving him the privilege to serve.

Hundreds of thousands lined the streets of Puerto Rico to protest hundreds of pages of leaked text messages between Rossello and his 11-member inner circle.

The messages contained offensive conversations, including homophobic and sexist jokes and jokes mocking victims of Hurricane Maria, the deadly 2017 storm.

The protesters also accuse Rossello of corruption and mismanagement of hurricane relief funds.